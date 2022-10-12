As DU closes registration, here are the most popular college-course combinations

Delhi University closed its undergraduate admissions registration process at 4:59 pm today. The college-course preferences listed by candidates are now locked in the order that they were in at 4:59 pm. Candidates will be given a preference change window from October 14 to October 16 to re-order their preferences if they wish to, after referring to a ‘simulated list’ which DU will release on October 14.

The declaration of the first list of allocations will be on October 18. According to data as of 4:58 pm, B.Com appears to have the highest number of takers. There are 5 course-college combinations which have each been included by more than 50,000 candidates in their list of preferences. These are all B.Com programmes: at Ramjas College, Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Atma Ram Sanatan Sharma College.

Sl no| College | Course | No. of students

1 Ramjas College B.Com 56560

2 Kirori Mal College B.Com 56503

3 Sri Venketeswara College B.Com 54404

4 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.Com 53962

5 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College B.Com 51554

6 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.Com 50800

7 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) English 49944

8 Dyal Singh College B.Com 49661

9 Hans Raj College B.A. (Hons.) English 49544

10 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce B.Com 49428

11 Aryabhatta College B.Com 48626

12 Motilal Nehru College B.Com 48596

13 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College B.Com 48325

14 St. Stephen’s College B.A. (Hons.) English 48165

15 Ramanujan College B.Com 47191

16 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) English 46774

17 Hans Raj College B.Com (Hons.) 46362

18 Hindu College B.Com (Hons.) 46098

19 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College B.Com 45946

20 Shri Ram College of Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 45925

21 Ramjas College B.A. (Hons.) English 45528

22 Shivaji College B.Com 45033

23 Ram Lal Anand College B.Com 44687

24 Kirori Mal College B.Com (Hons.) 44221

25 Ramjas College B.Com (Hons.) 44189

26 Satyawati College B.Com 43927

27 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) B.Com 43418

28 Sri Venketeswara College B.A. (Hons.) English 43352

29 Hindu College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 43250

30 Sri Venketeswara College B.Com (Hons.) 43039

31 Zakir Husain Delhi College B.Com 42634

32 Shyam Lal College B.Com 42569

33 P.G.D.A.V. College B.Com 42561

34 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College B.Com 42184

35 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 41805

36 Delhi College of Arts and Commerce B.A. (Hons.) English 41153

37 Kirori Mal College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 41118

38 Ramjas College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 40708

39 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College B.Com (Hons.) 40476

40 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.A. (Hons.) English 39745

41 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College B.Com (Hons.) 39631

42 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce B.Com (Hons.) 39418

43 Sri Venketeswara College B.A. (Hons.) Political Science 38889

44 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College B.Com (Hons.) 38790

45 Swami Shardhanand College B.Com 38667

46 Dyal Singh College B.A. (Hons.) English 38234

47 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College B.A. (Hons.) English 38188

48 Dyal Singh College B.Com (Hons.) 37863

49 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College B.A. (Hons.) English 37783

50 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College B.Com (Hons.)