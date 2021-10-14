DU admissions: SRCC likely to be open in third cut-off list, mixed bag for other popular courses

As approval of admissions against the second list drew to a close on Thursday, popular colleges present a mixed bag of opportunities for aspirants with some colleges seeing many of their courses potentially closing for admissions while some are likely to have many seats up for grabs in the third list.

SRCC is likely to remain open in the third list for both its courses. There are 626 seats for BCom (Honours) and 155 seats for Economics. As of Thursday evening, 275 applications had been approved for BCom (Hons) and 87 applications approved for Economics with some of these applicants yet to pay their fees.

Candidates whose admissions have been approved by colleges in the second list will have till 5 pm on Friday to pay their fees, only after which their admissions will be finalised. The third list will be released on Saturday, October 16.

Students are likely to have opportunities in Ramjas College where, as of Thursday evening, 600 admissions had been completed with fee payment against its 1,673 sanctioned seats. In the second list admission cycle, the college had seen around 100 withdrawals.

“We had kept BA (Honours) Political Science open in the second list with a 100% cut-off again for unreserved seats and that should be closing for the second list. Botany might also close for some categories now. There are around 150 approved applications yet to pay their fees and we’ll know the full situation at the end on Friday. We have tried to go about our admissions in a controlled way because we don’t want to disturb the student-teacher ratio, so we will continue to be cautious with our cut-offs,” said principal Manoj Khanna.

At Kirori Mal College, principal Vibha Chauhan said the college had filled just over 50% of the seats after admissions on the basis of the second cut-off. “We have filled around 750 admissions so far. In BCom (Hons), we have slightly over-admitted students but we’ll have to wait and see what happens after the third cut-off. In the last cut-off we had closed admissions to English, but we saw several withdrawals this time and so we will open it again in the third list. Maths, Political Science and some BA programme combinations will also be open,” she said.

The college has 1,400 seats in total. Chauhan also said the third cut-off will dip marginally: “We don’t know how many students will qualify if we dip too much so we will only reduce it marginally.”

At Miranda House, all science courses were closed for unreserved seats in the second list and only four arts courses were open. According to principal Bijaylaxmi Nanda, a few seats – mostly in reserved categories – will continue to remain open in the third list for Economics, Sociology, History and some BA programme combinations.

Hansraj College had seen 698 admissions for its 1,714 seats after the first cut-off list. Now the college has completed 1,234 admissions so far. The course which has seen the best response in the second list is BCom (Hons) for which 205 admissions have taken place as opposed to just 16 in the first list.

In the meantime, Hindu College which was only open for a handful of courses in different categories has seen its over-admissions swell up to 1,845 approved admissions against its 975 seats.

As of 6.50 pm on Thursday, the university had received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the first and second lists. 48,582 admissions have been completed with fee payments and another 10,591 have been approved by principals across colleges.