DU admissions: After round two, 64,000 students lock their seats

With the second round of undergraduate admissions at Delhi University coming to an end Thursday, around 64,000 students have been admitted across programmes and colleges.

During round one of the admissions, a total of 59,100 students had been admitted. During the second round of allotments, 9,439 of these candidates were “upgraded” to college-course combinations higher on the preference list because of vacancies. In addition to this, 5,797 new candidates had completed their admissions as of 7:30 pm on Thursday. Candidates had up till midnight to pay their fees and complete admissions.

There are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer at DU, which means that some seats will continue to be available after this round. The university has scheduled the third round of seat allotments, the process for which is supposed to begin Friday with the display of seats that continue to be vacant. In the third round, the university is also scheduled to open its “mid-entry window” for candidates who had failed to register themselves for admission on DU’s portal on time. This window is scheduled to be open from November 5 to November 7 for the benefit of these candidates. They will have a higher registration fee of Rs 1,000, and will be considered for allocation only after all candidates who had applied earlier and have merit scores higher than the lowest declared score are allocated.

In case any seats continue to remain empty after round III, the university is scheduled to announce a spot allocation round on November 17. Candidates who were not admitted to any college through the CSAS process can participate in this. A candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate.