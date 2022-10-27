DU admissions round 2: Over 35,000 opt for upgrade

Of the 59,100 students who completed their admission to Delhi University colleges in round one of allocations, 35,388 have opted for an upgrade in the second round so far.

Those who have opted for an upgrade are a large majority of candidates who are already admitted to various colleges in various programmes. As of 6.30 pm on Thursday, 15,398 candidates had opted to “freeze” their admissions, meaning that they do not want to be considered for an “upgrade” in the second.

Though a large number of candidates have opted for an “upgrade”, this does not necessarily mean that they will be upgraded. This is subject to vacant seats in their higher preferred college-course combinations and their position in the CUET marks-based merit list.

The second round of seat allotments will be released to candidates at 5 pm on October 30, and candidates will have from 10 am on October 31 to 4.59 pm on November 1 to accept their seats.