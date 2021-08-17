DU admissions: Over 2.63 lakh registrations for UG courses so far

More than 2.63 lakh applicants have registered for various undergraduate courses at Delhi University (DU) till now for around 70,000 seats.

The university had opened its admission portal for UG courses at 8 PM on August 1. The last day of registration is August 31.

As per data made available on the admission website of the university, as of Monday 5 PM, 2,63,695 applicants had registered for various UG courses on offer.

For postgraduate (PG) courses, the university has seen 1,35,833 registrations for around 20,000 seats till now, while for MPhil/PhD, there have been 18,828 registrations.

Registration for PG and MPhil/PhD courses began on July 26 and will be open till August 21.

Admissions to most UG courses in DU are conducted through merit based cut offs, formulated largely based on the performance of students in the Class 12 boards.

Admission Committee Chairperson Rajeev Gupta had earlier told The Indian Express that the first cut-off is likely to be out around September 8-10.

DU officials and principals have said the cut-offs are likely to skyrocket due to the percentage of 95% and above scorers in the CBSE Class 12 Boards increasing by over 2% from last year. Last year, in an unprecedented situation, Lady Shri Ram College had three courses with a 100% cut-off.

This year, overall 70,004 students have scored 95% and above in the CBSE Class 12 Boards – about the same as the number of total UG seats in the university across colleges.

Apart from those admissions conducted through cut-offs, admissions to some UG courses and most PG courses will be held through an entrance test.

The DU Entrance Test (DUET) will be held from September 26 to October 1, and be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

This year, the number of DUET centres has been increased to 33 from 24 last year.

Keeping in mind the convenience of students due to the “unprecedented pandemic situation”, the university has decided to keep its eligibility criteria and fee structure the same as last year. The entire admission process from start to finish will also be online, like in 2020.