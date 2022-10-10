DU admissions: First list of seat allocations out on October 18

Delhi University will release the first list of seat allocations through its new Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) undergraduate admissions process on October 18, and will have a total of three rounds of allocations.

Registrations for admissions to the university’s undergraduate programmes were supposed to close on Monday evening. However, this has been extended by two days to Wednesday, October 12. According to Registrar Vikas Gupta, this has been done due to “incessant rain” in the last few days posing difficulties for candidates in completing their registrations and preference filling. From October 11 to October 13, the university will also provide a one-time correction window for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates who may want to re-upload their updated documents or certificates.

Before the first list is released, candidates will also get a two-day window from October 14-16 to re-order their preferences after referring to a ‘simulated list’ which will be released by the university.

The first round of admissions will take place over the course of a week. Based on the college-programme preferences listed by the candidates and their position on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) based merit lists, candidates will be allocated a seat in the highest possible college-programme combination listed by them. This list will be declared at 5 pm on October 18. After that, candidates will have from October 19-21 to “accept” their allocated seats. If a candidate does not accept or does not act upon the offer, they will be removed from the allocation process and will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds of allocation.

After that, the college will either approve or reject the admission based on scrutiny of their eligibility and documents. They will have from October 19-22 to complete that process. Once their admission is approved, the candidate will have to move forward to pay their admission fees to confirm the admission, the window for which closes at 4:59 pm on October 24.

After this, the process of ‘upgrading’ will begin. Candidates will be given the option to ‘upgrade’ to try for allocation for a higher submitted programme-college combination. If they are happy with their allocation, they may opt for the ‘freeze’ option.

A second CSAS allocation list will be released on October 30 in which candidates who have opted for ‘upgrading’ will be moved to a higher preference programme subject to the availability of vacant seats.

Before the third CSAS allocation list is released, the university will open up a mid-entry window from November 5-7. This will be for the benefit of candidates who might have failed to register on the CSAS portal on time. These candidates will have a higher registration fee of Rs 1,000 and will be considered for allocation only after all candidates who had applied earlier and have the merit scores higher than the lowest declared score are allocated.

In case vacant seats remain, the university will announce a spot allocation round on November 17. Candidates who were not admitted to any college through the CSAS process can participate in this. A candidate will be able to select only one programme. Allocations will be done based on availability, programme-specific merit, order of preference of college and the category of the candidate.