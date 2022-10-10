scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

DU admissions: Key dates as registration window is extended

Candidates can now continue to fill preferences on the DU admission portal

The Correction Window for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 11 to 04:59pm Thursday, October 13. (File)

The University of Delhi announced on Monday evening that the registration deadline for admissions has been extended by two more days, till 4.59 pm on October 12. During this time, candidates can continue to fill preferences on the DU admission portal. Key dates are as follows:

Correction Window for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 11 to 04:59pm Thursday, October 13

Declaration of Simulated List: 05:00pm Friday, October 14

Preference Change Window: 05:00pm Friday, October 14 – 04:59pm Sunday, October 16

First round of allotments

Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 18

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: 10:00am Wednesday, October 19 -04:59pm Friday, October 21

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00am Wednesday, October 19, – 05:00pm Saturday, October 22

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: Till 04:59pm Monday, October 24, 2022

Second round of allotments

Display of vacant seats: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25

Window to Re-order Higher Preferences: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25 – 04:59pm Thursday, October 27

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 05:00pm Sunday, October 30

Mid entry registrations: 10:00am Saturday, November 05 – 04:59pm Monday, November 07

Declaration of Third CSAS Allocation List 05:00pm Thursday, November 10

Announcement of First Spot Allocation Round for vacant seats: 05:00pm Thursday, November 17

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:37:58 pm
