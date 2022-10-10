DU admissions: Key dates as registration window is extended

The Correction Window for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 11 to 04:59pm Thursday, October 13. (File)

The University of Delhi announced on Monday evening that the registration deadline for admissions has been extended by two more days, till 4.59 pm on October 12. During this time, candidates can continue to fill preferences on the DU admission portal. Key dates are as follows: