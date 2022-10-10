DU admissions: Key dates as registration window is extended

The University of Delhi announced on Monday evening that the registration deadline for admissions has been extended by two more days, till 4.59 pm on October 12. During this time, candidates can continue to fill preferences on the DU admission portal. Key dates are as follows:
Correction Window for OBC-NCL, EWS, SC, ST, Minority, PwBD and CW candidates: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 11 to 04:59pm Thursday, October 13
Declaration of Simulated List: 05:00pm Friday, October 14
Preference Change Window: 05:00pm Friday, October 14 – 04:59pm Sunday, October 16
First round of allotments
Declaration of First CSAS Allocation List: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 18
Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: 10:00am Wednesday, October 19 -04:59pm Friday, October 21
Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00am Wednesday, October 19, – 05:00pm Saturday, October 22
Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: Till 04:59pm Monday, October 24, 2022
Second round of allotments
Display of vacant seats: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25
Window to Re-order Higher Preferences: 05:00pm Tuesday, October 25 – 04:59pm Thursday, October 27
Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 05:00pm Sunday, October 30
Mid entry registrations: 10:00am Saturday, November 05 – 04:59pm Monday, November 07
Declaration of Third CSAS Allocation List 05:00pm Thursday, November 10
Announcement of First Spot Allocation Round for vacant seats: 05:00pm Thursday, November 17