DU admissions: Round 2 allocation list delayed, candidates have to wait till 10 pm today

Candidates who opened their Delhi University admission dashboards to check their second round seat allotments on Sunday found that the declaration was pushed till late in the night, after 10 pm.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, the second round of seat allocations were scheduled to be shared with candidates at 5 pm on Sunday. However, when they logged into their personal admission dashboards, they were greeted by a statement by the university stating, “2nd Round of CSAS Allocation will be available after 10 pm 30-Oct-2022.”

In the first round of admissions, which concluded last Tuesday, nearly 60,000 candidates were allotted seats in various colleges and programmes.

These candidates had been given the option to either “freeze” their seats or to “upgrade” them, which means that they want to be considered for upgradation to a college-course combination they placed higher in their preference list.

Those who chose the “freeze” option will remain with the seats they have been allotted, but those who chose “upgrade” might be allotted a higher preference course-college combination, subject to vacancies.

The upgrades are automatic, and candidates will not have to cancel their admission at the earlier allotted seat. According to a University notification, “If a new preference is allocated, the claim for the earlier seat admitted stands forfeited automatically leading to its auto-cancellation”.

Once a candidate is allotted an upgraded seat, they will have to follow the same process as the first round of admission. They need to “accept” their allotted seat between 10 am on October 31 and 4.59 pm on November 1; colleges will have to verify and approve the applications of candidates who have accepted by 5 pm on November 2; and candidates will have to complete the payment of their fees by 4.59 pm on November 3

Those who have opted for an upgrade are a large majority of candidates who are already admitted to various colleges in various programmes— 35,388 candidates had opted for upgrades as of Thursday evening.

Though a large number of candidates have opted for an “upgrade”, this does not necessarily mean that they will be upgraded. This is subject to vacant seats in their higher preferred college-course combinations and their position in the CUET marks-based merit list.