DU admissions: 86% seats full

Over 60,000 students have been admitted for around 70,000 undergraduate seats at Delhi University (DU) at the end of the admission process based on the third cut-off list. How many colleges and courses will remain open in the fourth list will depend on the response to the ‘special cut-off’ which is to release Monday.

Before the fourth cut-off on October 30, the university will release a special cut-off to give a chance to those applicants who could not secure admission based on the first three cut-offs for various technical reasons.

“It is for those applicants who had applied in any of these lists but could not take admissions for various reasons. This is especially done for those who missed out on the chance. For this, no new cut-off will be released and colleges that have seats left will admit based on their last announced cut-off. Those students who have already taken admission on the basis of the first three lists will not be allowed to cancel the admission or migrate based on the special cut-off,” said Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admission Committee.

A total of 60,155 students had taken admission at the end of the third list. In the fourth cut-off list, at least two colleges will likely close for all courses in the unreserved category. Hindu College had only three courses open in the third list — BCom (Hons), Economics and BSc (Prog) Physical Sciences with Electronics.

“In the unreserved category, even these will be closed. I think we’ve reached the number of admissions in all of them,” said Principal Anju Srivastava.

At Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) too both Economics and BCom (Hons), the only courses the college offers, will likely be closed. “Our unreserved seats are full. We may have some reserved categories open, but we will have to see what happens to them after the special cut-off list,” said a source.

Miranda House may also have a majority of its courses closed.

However, there may be some scope in colleges like Ramjas and Kirori Mal College. At Ramjas College, Physics and BA Programme — which had a 100% cut-off in the first cut-off — may still be open depending on the response to the special cut-off.

Ramjas College, for example, has filled up less than 50% of its total seats. “We have admitted students to around 725-750 seats till now. Courses like Physics will remain open most likely,” said Principal Manoj Khanna. The college has a total of 1,673 seats.

At KMC, the situation is the same. “Most of our courses will be open barring 2-3 programmes. We had closed admissions to BCom (Hons) but most of the students left, so now we will open it again. Out of the 1,506 sanctioned seats, around 960 admissions have been completed,” said Admission Convenor Siddhartha Lahon.