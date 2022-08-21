DU to launch admission process for undergraduate courses soon

Delhi University (DU) has announced that it will soon launch its admission process for undergraduate courses and has asked candidates to keep their certificates ready by August 31.
DU’s notice comes amid uncertainties in the admission timeline because of repeated postponement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) papers due to technical reasons. As of now, the last set of exams is to be conducted on August 30. According to the initial schedule, the exams were supposed to have been completed on August 10.
The university has issued a list of documents and certificates that applicants will be required to submit and has asked the students to keep them ready by the end of the month. Officials had initially stated that the plan had been to open the admission portal in mid-August.
“The University of Delhi will soon launch its application process for admissions to Under-Graduate programmes. Candidates desirous of applying to the University of Delhi must ensure the following certificates/documents (as applicable) are in a ready format by August 31, 2022,” states the notification issued by the dean (admissions).
All students will be required to submit their Class 10 and Class 12 certificates, it said. Students in various reserved or minority categories have also been asked to keep the necessary certificates ready. The income certificates of students applying under the OBC-Non Creamy Layer category and EWS certificates of students applying under the EWS category have to be issued after March 31.
“No undertaking, on behalf of incomplete/invalid/non-availability of the document/certificate will be accepted at the time of applying,” states the notification.
