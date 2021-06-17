DU may push registration for UG courses to July 31: ‘Too early to say how CBSE formula will impact cut-offs’

Delhi University (DU) authorities Thursday said it was “too soon” to say whether the CBSE formula for computing Class XII results would have any impact on its cut-offs for undergraduate admissions, but added that the registration process will likely be delayed to around the time when the results will be declared.

CBSE has said results will be declared on July 31. DU had earlier said it planned to start registration for UG admissions tentatively by July 15.

As per the formula submitted by the CBSE in the Supreme Court on Thursday, results will be calculated using the ratio of 40:30:30 for students’ performance in Classes XII, XI and X respectively for the theory component. In case of practicals, students will be assessed based on the actual marks submitted by the school to CBSE.

The Class XII marks will be “based on performance in one or more Unit Test(s)/Mid-Term/Pre-Board(s) theory examination”. Whereas, computation of class XI theory marks will be on the basis of “year-end final theory exam in respective subjects”, and Class X marks will be “based on average theory marks obtained by the student(s) in best three performing subjects out of main five subjects”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Admissions-Chairperson Rajeev Gupta said, “It’s too early to tell whether this will impact DU cut-offs in any way. The CBSE has only declared its formula, but we will have to see how it is implemented. We only have to do with the results at the end of the day; it is very difficult to say anything till we have the results in front us. To say anything before that is pure speculation. Today’s formula has no implication on us.”

“The situation may vary from state to state even among CBSE schools. There is also the question of what other state boards will do. Will they also follow the same formula? Will they also declare results around the same time? It’s true that we get 75% students from CBSE, but we cannot forget about the students from other state boards. We have to be inclusive. So, all these factors will have to be considered,” he said.

Asked if the registration process will start only once results are declared, Gupta said, “Not necessarily. But students will be unnecessarily confused if they don’t have results in their hand. They won’t be able to add all the information on the portal. So we may have to delay it to a point where their results are likely to be declared in the same window.”

Gupta also said the university was still waiting get clarity on whether the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) would be conducted this year.

College principals said the Class XII pre-boards or mid-terms may be more “strictly marked”, to which the CBSE has given 40% weightage.

“I’m yet to go through the whole formula properly, but the 40% weightage they have given to Class XII marks is generally marked more strictly. Pre-board marks are always strict, so that children are a little scared and prepare harder for the Board exams. Students also generally score much higher in Class XII than they do in Class XI, so those marks are likely to be stricter too,” said Shri Ram College of Commerce Principal Simrit Kaur.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava also said, “As far as colleges and DU are considered, we only wanted one result. We honour and accept how that result is being prepared. According to the formula, 40% weightage given to Class XII marks may prove to be difficult for students, as most students don’t prepare as hard for pre-boards, so those marks may not give a clear picture of their potential. Some students may not be satisfied, but we honour the solution because this only solution possible at such a time.”