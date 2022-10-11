DU candidates can avail multiple chances to modify college-programme preferences: Here’s how

Throughout various stages of its long admission process, Delhi University has incorporated several chances for candidates to modify the order of their college-programme preference list to maximise their chances of being allocated a seat.

The college-programme preferences list created by candidates is crucial to their admissions because the allocation of seats will be done on the basis of the preferences they have listed and their position in the merit lists that DU will release based on their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Based on their position on the merit list, a candidate will be allotted the highest possible preference in their list.

After registrations and preference-listing close on October 12, DU will release a ‘simulated list’ which, it states, will enable candidates to assess their probability of securing admission in a given programme in a college. After this, candidates will be given two days — from October 14 to 16 — to reorder their preferences after assessing their chances based on the simulated list.

After the first round allocations and admissions are completed, the university will display all vacant seats on October 25. After this, it will give candidates a two-day window to change the order of their college-programme preferences after referring to this.

Another chance to re-order preferences will be provided to candidates before the declaration of the third CSAS allocation list.

As before, Registrar Vikas Gupta re-iterated on Monday that candidates should select “maximum” college-programme preferences to “maximise their possibilities of allocation under the CSAS”.

“Only the programme plus college preferences saved by the candidates under the ‘selected preferences’ shall be considered for allocation under CSAS. The candidates are again advised to select all the preferences available to them,” he said.