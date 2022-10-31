DU admission 2022: Round 2 allocations declared, candidates can check their results

DU has released the second round of seat allocations for admissions to its colleges. Now, candidates can check their personal dashboards to find out if they have been allotted a seat or upgraded from their earlier allotted one.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, Round 2 of seat allocations was scheduled to be shared with candidates at 5 pm Sunday. When candidates logged into their admission portals, they were informed the allocation would be declared “after 10 pm”. However, candidates were still waiting for the declaration till at least 11:15 pm Sunday.

If a candidate has been allotted an upgraded seat, they will be able to start “accepting” their allotments from 10 am onwards and will have till 4:59 pm on Tuesday to do so. Colleges will have to verify and approve the applications of candidates who have accepted by 5 pm on November 2, and candidates will have to complete the payment of their fees by 4:59 pm on November 3.

The upgradations are automatic and candidates will not have to cancel their admission at the earlier allotted seat. The earlier allotted seat will be “auto-cancelled” in the event of an upgradation.