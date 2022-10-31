scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

DU admission 2022: Round 2 allocations declared, candidates can check their results

If a candidate has been allotted an upgraded seat, they will be able to start “accepting” their allotments from 10 am onwards and will have till 4:59 pm on Tuesday to do so.

The upgradations are automatic and candidates will not have to cancel their admission at the earlier allotted seat. (Express/representational)

DU has released the second round of seat allocations for admissions to its colleges. Now, candidates can check their personal dashboards to find out if they have been allotted a seat or upgraded from their earlier allotted one.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, Round 2 of seat allocations was scheduled to be shared with candidates at 5 pm Sunday. When candidates logged into their admission portals, they were informed the allocation would be declared “after 10 pm”. However, candidates were still waiting for the declaration till at least 11:15 pm Sunday.

If a candidate has been allotted an upgraded seat, they will be able to start “accepting” their allotments from 10 am onwards and will have till 4:59 pm on Tuesday to do so. Colleges will have to verify and approve the applications of candidates who have accepted by 5 pm on November 2, and candidates will have to complete the payment of their fees by 4:59 pm on November 3.

The upgradations are automatic and candidates will not have to cancel their admission at the earlier allotted seat. The earlier allotted seat will be “auto-cancelled” in the event of an upgradation.

First published on: 31-10-2022 at 09:37:05 am
