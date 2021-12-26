DU admin proposes course structures for four-Year UG programme, teachers’ bodies worry workload deductions

Teachers’ bodies on Saturday criticised two proposed structures for the four-year undergraduate programme sent by the Delhi University to its colleges and said they were different than what was passed by the academic council and the executive council of the university. They also alleged that the proposed structure has reduced the total number of credits which will affect teachers’ workload.

DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA) President A K Bhagi said the DUTA executive will meet next week to discuss the newly proposed course structure. “Meanwhile, the DUTA is writing to staff association to discuss this and ask them to send their feedback latest by January 1,” he said.

The Right-aligned National Democratic Teachers’ Front (NDTF) and the Left-aligned Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh Saturday regarding the matter.

Five DUTA executive members and three AC members from the DTF wrote, saying, “The Academic Council approved the framework with 196 credits. However, the two drafts of the NEP framework circulated to colleges and departments have 184 and 164 credits respectively. Thus, either of these, if implemented, will lead to massive workload deductions leading to large scale displacement of existing ad hoc teachers,” they said

For example, they said, in one model, the Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) has been “diluted” to Ability Enhancement Course (AEC). “Thus, the “compulsory” component has been done away with. This means loss of workload and displacement of teachers belonging to language departments and EVS (environment science) department. The number credits of AECC have been reduced from 4 to 2 each semester,” they said.

The DTF also said both drafts do not have provisions for program courses — BA, BCom and BSc. “The one passed by the Academic Council incorporated these courses under a different nomenclature. The program courses are amongst the most popular courses for students. Scrapping these will lead to a reduction in the real choice for students and workload of teachers teaching these courses,” they said.



The NDTF also said it “categorically and unanimously rejects the two newly-proposed alternative course structures”. They said in the proposed structures, the credit hours were reduced to 184 and 140 respectively in one alternative and 164 and124 credit hours in the second alternative.

“One of the adverse implications of the proposed frameworks is that the overall workload of different subjects in UG colleges will be altered and may be reduced significantly for the first three years. It will also make workload fluctuate and thus will adversely affect the teaching position reservation roster and therefore regularization process… The NDTF demands from the DU administration that the process of regularization be first completed before implementation of the NEP 2020 in the university and colleges,” they said.

DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, however, said there would no reduction in workload and that the process was still ongoing. “After the structure was passed, there were some grievances from some members so those were incorporated, based on which the structure has been sent so far for feedback. This is an ever-evolving process, and we will keep making changes as and when it’s necessary. Nothing is final. Once we get feedback, we will again take the structure back to the AC and EC,” he said.

“As far as the workload is concerned, that is determined by student: teacher ratio. The UGC sanctions posts depending on that. So nobody will lose jobs,” he said.