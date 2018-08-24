DU admin posts: EC asks Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu to intervene

As per the university statute 11-G (2), making appointments is among the duties entrusted to the V-C. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File) As per the university statute 11-G (2), making appointments is among the duties entrusted to the V-C. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra/File)

Despite three years having passed since Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi was appointed, more than 30 administrative positions in the university are either lying vacant or have been filled temporarily “till further orders”.

The administrative positions are co-terminus with the V-C’s, which means these have to be filled every five years as and when the V-C is appointed.

The positions of Pro Vice Chancellor, Director South Campus, Dean of Colleges, however, are filled with people who have other administrative charges. The appointment is not permanent for the entire term. The posts of Dean Students Welfare, Dean Examination, Dean Research, Dean of Faculties, Assistant Registrars and Deputy Registrars have also been filled temporarily. The matter has been raised by Executive Council (EC) members several times, but there has been no action. They have now written to the chancellor and visitor of the university, requesting intervention.

In a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is the chancellor, and President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the visitor of the university, EC members have called it a “violation of university statutes”.

“The honourable Vice Chancellor, DU has changed the duration of the post from ‘term post to till further orders’. This… violates statutory provisions…” said the letter.

The V-C, did not respond to calls, messages or email on the matter.

As per the university statute 11-G (2), making appointments is among the duties entrusted to the V-C.

“The V-C is violating a host of provisions of the statute, which relates to these appointments. We have raised this matter several times, but he doesn’t want to take note and act upon it. I have been in the university for long, and this is the first time I am seeing an authority that doesn’t want to act,” said JL Gupta, an EC member.

Other EC members who are signatories to the letter are Rajesh Jha, court member KK Sharma and finance committee member Rajpal Singh.

