Wednesday, July 20, 2022

DTU expands hostel facilities with 1,000 new seats

Delhi Technological University has augmented its hostel capacity by 1,000 seats by inaugurating two new hostels Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 8:05:50 pm
indian expressManish Sisodia said, “Over the past seven years, the number of students in DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. (File Photo)

Inaugurating the buildings, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “Over the past seven years, the number of students in DTU has gone up from 6,000 in 2015 to 15,000 in 2022. In such a situation, it is important for us to expand our facilities to accommodate more students.”

DTU has so far had the capacity to accommodate 1,600 students in nine men’s and six women’s hostels. This capacity has now been increased to 2,600 with the addition of one new hostel each for women, with more than 600 seats, and men, with more than 300 seats. It now can provide accommodation to 1,105 girls and 1,605 boys.

The foundation stones of these buildings were laid in 2019 but were delayed and took three years to complete because of disruptions due to the pandemic.

“It is the government’s responsibility to make policies for education and provide funding for education facilities. But it is the responsibility of education institutions to lay the foundation for a better future and better economy for the country. For this, it is important for our universities to know what role world-class universities across the globe have played in the history of the countries. It is important for our universities to know how educational institutions all over the world helped nations grow over the years despite various struggles… As many as 12 crore Indians still don’t have jobs, and 27 crores still have a per day income of Rs 35. This is a major economic problem the country is dealing with and universities should prepare students to resolve these problems by providing them with excellent education support and facilities,” Sisodia added.

As a Delhi government institution, 85% of the seats in DTU are reserved for students from Delhi. The institute’s public relations officer S Indu estimates that every year, 450 new students from outside Delhi are admitted to its BTech programmes. However, located in North West Delhi’s Shahbad Daulatpur, it is also far from the residences of many of its Delhi students.

More from Delhi

“With our augmented capacity, all students from outside Delhi will be accommodated in the hostels. There are fewer seats for Delhi students but we do look at the distance from the campus to consider them for the hostel. Otherwise, students make use of PG accommodation near the campus,” she said. She stated that another aspect that will require work is that even though the number of hostel seats is now high, the ratio of female to male accommodation is still low.
Currently, two new academic blocks are also under construction at the university. According to university officials, these blocks will have the capacity for around 3,000 students and construction is likely to be completed by September.

