DTCP directs NBCC to expedite refund process after report deems Gurugram society unsafe

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) said Saturday National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited had been directed to expedite the decision to refund or finalise the plan for suitable permanent resettlement to homeowners within 30 days in light of a recent report on NBCC Green View Society in Sector 37 D of Gurugram.

DTCP officials said that a discussion was held on the recently received report of an expert committee, submitted by IIT-Roorkee and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), and it was found that the building blocks in the society were unsafe for habitation.

A DTCP official said that in view of this recent report, they have asked NBCC to ensure that the plan to refund the home buyers is finalised within 30 days. “The building has been deemed as unsafe by a joint committee of experts and the developer has been asked to make a plan for refund or reasonable settlement within 30 days,” the official said.

After a joint meeting with residents and NBCC officials in February, the district administration had declared the society “unsafe” and asked 140 residing families to vacate by March 1.

Officials said NBCC was also directed to examine requests for EWS rentals on a case-to-case basis and dispose of all such applications within 30 days. The department has also asked the developer to expedite the process and ensure that the structural audit for its project in Sector 89 is commenced within the next 30 days.