DTC to operate special 15-day bus service for Surajkund Mela

To facilitate smooth travel and prevent inconvenience caused by overcrowding or overcharging by private vehicles, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to operate a special dedicated bus service to Surajkund International Crafts Mela, from January 31 to February 15.

DTC will deploy two electric nine-metre buses from Southeast Delhi’s Badarpur Border Metro station to Surajkund Mela Ground, covering a distance of around four kilometres, officials said.

“Surajkund Mela is a proud cultural celebration that attracts visitors from across India and abroad. Our priority is to provide safe, reliable and affordable public transport so that families and tourists can travel without inconvenience. The dedicated DTC bus service will ensure seamless last-mile connectivity from the metro station to the mela grounds while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility,” said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.