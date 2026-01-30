DTC to operate special 15-day bus service for Surajkund Mela

DTC will deploy two electric nine-metre buses from Southeast Delhi's Badarpur Border Metro station to Surajkund Mela Ground, covering a distance of around four kilometres, officials said.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiJan 30, 2026 06:06 AM IST
Surajkund International Crafts Mela, Delhi Transport Corporation, Surajkund Mela, bus service for Surajkund Mela, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe dedicated DTC bus service will ensure seamless last-mile connectivity from the metro station to the mela grounds while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility,” Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.
To facilitate smooth travel and prevent inconvenience caused by overcrowding or overcharging by private vehicles, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to operate a special dedicated bus service to Surajkund International Crafts Mela, from January 31 to February 15.

“Surajkund Mela is a proud cultural celebration that attracts visitors from across India and abroad. Our priority is to provide safe, reliable and affordable public transport so that families and tourists can travel without inconvenience. The dedicated DTC bus service will ensure seamless last-mile connectivity from the metro station to the mela grounds while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility,” said Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Officials said that DTC will run the bus service on a special route in coordination with the Haryana Transport Department to ensure seamless inter-state bus operations, as the mela ground falls in Haryana’s jurisdiction.

Officials said that the bus will pass through Badarpur Metro station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk and Manav Rachna School.
According to officials, the eco-friendly electric buses will help reduce congestion and promote sustainable mobility while offering comfortable and reliable transport to visitors. The bus service will operate at frequent intervals throughout the day, officials added. From Badarpur Border Metro station to Surajkund Mela, buses will depart at 10 am to 2:35 pm with an interval of 20 minutes.

In the return direction, from Surajkund Mela to Badarpur Border Metro station, buses will depart at 10:20 am. Further, officials said that a detailed bus chart with timings will also be displayed at the metro station, bus stops and the mela premises for the convenience of passengers.

 

