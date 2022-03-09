DTC to construct bus depot in Delhi’s Savda Ghevra resettlement colony

Hundreds of people living in the resettlement colony of Savda Ghevra and its surrounding areas will now have easy access to the main city as the Delhi government has decided to construct a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depot to boost connectivity with central and New Delhi areas.

Savda Ghevra is a resettlement colony located 11 kilometres away from Mundka. The residents of this underdeveloped area used to live in South East Delhi’s Nizamuddin but they were rehabilitated to the outskirts of the city in 2011. Currently, 45,000 to 50,000 people live in the colony.

The residents have access to Metro services and buses. The Ghevra Metro station is 3 km away from the colony but due to costly fares, people prefer to travel in buses. There are seven buses that provide direct connectivity to central Delhi, Old Delhi and the airport. But residents complained that the frequency of buses is very low. Another resident requested DTC for the deployment of AC buses on this route.

“The frequency of the buses is zero during the peak office hour between 8 am-10 am. Metro is costly for us, so most of us office goers and college-going students take the bus as it is cheaper and free but their connectivity is very poor,” said Shahid Khan, a resident of the Savda Ghevra resettlement colony.

A senior transport official said, “Currently 949 and 949 A that connects this colony to Jheel and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT. But, the bus connectivity will boost once the depot will be constructed.”

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued tenders for constructing the depot and is conducting soil investigation. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 50.87 crore.

“The bus frequency is good but they connect limited areas. Once this depot will be ready 200 buses will start from this resettlement colony. The frequency will increase and people will have buses with few steps away from their doorstep. Last-mile connectivity will also boost,” said a transport official.

At present, there are 35 functional DTC depots in Delhi. There are 3,761 DTC buses and about 3,300 cluster buses under Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Ltd.