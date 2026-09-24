DTC strike: Notices warning of departmental action against employees absent
This comes even as the strike by DTC's contractual bus drivers, which began on September 15 to primarily demand higher wages, showed signs of easing, with union leaders saying around 60% of buses were back on the road on Wednesday.
Notices warning of “departmental action” against employees who remain absent have appeared at certain Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)depots across the city this week, ahead of a Monday deadline set by a contract workers’ union for a complete ‘stop-work protest’ (kaam bandh andolan) if their demands are not met.
This comes even as the strike by DTC’s contractual bus drivers, which began on September 15 to primarily demand higher wages, showed signs of easing, with union leaders saying around 60% of buses were back on the road on Wednesday.
The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union had, on September 21, written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, warning that all DTC contract employees would join a ‘stop-work protest’ from September 28 unless the government implemented a basic dearness allowance (DA) file for contract workers. The union said the file had been pending with the CM’s office for two years, despite clearance from the DTC Board and the Finance department.
“Assurances were given in this regard, but despite a long time passing, the file continues to be kept pending,” the union said in its letter, adding that memoranda had earlier been submitted to the Transport Minister and other officials without resolution.
The union’s two demands were the immediate implementation of the basic DA file, and that private drivers currently running DTC buses be absorbed onto the DTC’s own payroll with immediate effect.
Notices appeared on Wednesday at certain DTC depots across the city, asking all employees to remain present on duty on September 25 and 28. “Departmental action will be taken against any employee found absent,” the notice stated.
Meanwhile, the strike by contractual drivers, which at its peak had seen more than 80% of buses stay off the road last week, appeared to be losing steam, with union leaders saying roughly 60% of buses were plied on Wednesday.
Since Friday last week, DTC had stepped up efforts to restore operations by temporarily redeploying 2,693 contractual drivers across depots. It had also allowed contractual drivers currently performing conductor duties to be deployed as drivers. Union leaders also said that many drivers were taking buses out of depots but refusing to ply on routes or pick up commuters.
Striking drivers have said their daily wage of Rs 862, along with poor service conditions, the rising cost of living, and stress from increasing traffic congestion, necessitated the strike. Their demands include a minimum daily wage of Rs 2,000 for equal work, payment for all government holidays, an annual bonus, and social security, including a medical scheme.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More