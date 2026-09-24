DTC strike: Notices warning of departmental action against employees absent

The union's two demands were the immediate implementation of the basic DA file, and that private drivers currently running DTC buses be absorbed onto the DTC's own payroll with immediate effect.

Notices warning of “departmental action” against employees who remain absent have appeared at certain Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) depots across the city this week, ahead of a Monday deadline set by a contract workers’ union for a complete ‘stop-work protest’ (kaam bandh andolan) if their demands are not met.

This comes even as the strike by DTC’s contractual bus drivers, which began on September 15 to primarily demand higher wages, showed signs of easing, with union leaders saying around 60% of buses were back on the road on Wednesday.

The DTC Karamchari Ekta Union had, on September 21, written to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, warning that all DTC contract employees would join a ‘stop-work protest’ from September 28 unless the government implemented a basic dearness allowance (DA) file for contract workers. The union said the file had been pending with the CM’s office for two years, despite clearance from the DTC Board and the Finance department.