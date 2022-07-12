DTC staffer’s murder: Probe reveals wife, ex-wife kept in touch for 3 yrs to form plan

The investigation in the death of a 45-year-old DTC employee has revealed that his wife, ex-wife and 21-year-old daughter had allegedly been planning the murder for the past three years. The probe also revealed that the ex-wife and daughter sent money to the victim’s current wife to “plan the hit”.

Sanjeev Kumar was gunned down by an assailant while he was heading home with his wife and their 9-year-old son on July 6. Delhi Police have arrested his wife Najma (28), ex-wife Geeta (44) and her daughter Komal (21) for allegedly planning the murder and hiring a contract killer. The women were caught after the investigating team recovered a deleted photo of the victim’s bike from his wife’s phone, which led probe officers to conclude that the photo had been shared with a contract killer.

“They had been planning for three years but it took them time to communicate and build trust. Najma first got in touch with Geeta and shared how she was allegedly being abused and beaten up. Geeta told her he used to do the same to her,” said the officer.

Over the next three years, the women secretly planned the murder by making calls to each other and discussing ideas. Senior officers said Geeta would send money and also gave a phone to Najma as she did not have one. “Najma hid the phone at her neighbour’s place. She would secretly go every day and message Geeta about Kumar’s activities. The women spoke regularly and eventually made a plan to kill Kumar and take his property. They started looking for a contract killer and local gangsters,” added the officer.

DCP (Southeast) Esha Pandey had earlier said that Najma misled the police by alleging that Kumar had a tiff with other DTC workers and some of them had threatened to shoot him.

“The women saved money and asked their parents for help on the pretext of clearing loans. They contacted Najma’s cousin, who helped them find a contract killer for Rs 15 lakh,” said an officer.