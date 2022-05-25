DTC officers told to take weekly bus trips to get more people on board

In order to encourage people to switch to public transportation and ensure quality service, the Delhi government has directed all Group A and B officers of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to take a compulsory bus trip once every week.

The officers have also been asked to submit feedback about maintenance and conditions of the bus, behaviour of drivers and conductors towards passengers and bus marshals, including the bus number and time travelled on a Google form every week.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a Tweet, “From boardrooms to buses. There is no way to constantly improve than from the feedback we give ourselves.”

This initiative is aimed at encouraging the use and adoption of public transport system, and to get feedback and ideas for further improvement. It also aims to decongest traffic jams and reduce air pollution in the city.

“The officers of transport department and DTC (both Group A & B) must undertake at least one journey per week and provide their feedback on Google form link mentioning the bus number & route number with date and time,” read the circular issued by the transport department special commissioner (operations) Neeraj Bharti.

Officials said the officers will provide feedback on maintenance of buses, availability of marshals, bus lane discipline, stoppages, frequency and availability of buses on time and issues like speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking.

“It is expected that such an initiative will spread the message that shifting to sustainable public transport is a lifestyle change for betterment of health of citizens and the environment,” Bharti said in the circular.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government launched 150 electric buses and started a three-day ‘free travel’ scheme for all commuters, in a bid to encourage more people to use public transport.

Presently, 23.5 lakh passengers travel in DTC buses per day. There are around 7,205 buses operated by the Delhi transport department and 1,500 more low-floor electric buses will be added to the fleet of DTC and cluster buses in the coming months.