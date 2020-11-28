DTC moves closer to procuring 1,250 buses

The induction of the buses will begin after the proposal receives the approval of the Delhi government Cabinet, the statement added. (File Photo)

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Friday moved a step closer to the procurement of 1,250 low-floor AC buses, with its board deciding to award the contract to automobile manufacturers JBM and Tata Motors in a 70:30 ratio.

An official said if Tata Motors does not accept the offer, then the entire contract will be awarded to JBM. Both the companies had previously qualified the technical evaluation stage of the tender floated by DTC in this regard.

The DTC, which has not procured a single bus since the Commonwealth Games, has a fleet of 3,762 buses currently. Factoring in the cluster fleet, the complete strength of the city’s bus fleet is 6,601.

“These 1,250 BS-VI compliant air-conditioned buses would be equipped with real-time passenger information systems, CCTVs, panic buttons, GPS, along with features for the differently-abled. Bharat Stage (BS) standards are emission standards that regulate the output of air pollutants from motor vehicles,” an official Delhi government statement said.

The induction of the buses will begin after the proposal receives the approval of the Delhi government Cabinet, the statement added. With the induction of these 1,250 buses, the total fleet size in Delhi would reach 7,851 buses.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd