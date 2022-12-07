DTC buses back to 100% of pre-Covid women ridership

After around two years, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has recovered around 80 per cent of its overall pre-Covid ridership, said transport department officials, adding that it will achieve 100 per cent ridership in the coming months. The department has also brought back its 100 per cent woman ridership on board.

The woman ridership, through pink pass travel, has reached the pre-Covid level in September this year as compared to February 2020. According to data shared by transport department officials, the total ridership through the pink pass in February 2020, before the Covid-induced lockdown, was around 2.11 crore. But, the ridership dropped to below 1 lakh following the ban on public transportation in 2020.

Officials said the ridership picked up in May 2021 but the number did not reach crores due to the restrictions on seating cap due to Covid.

“But the numbers went very low during the second wave of Covid in 2021. The ridership in May 2021 was 2.76 lakh,” said an official.

The data shows that the ridership through the pink pass started increasing this year, from February, after the third wave of Covid ended and reached the crore mark.

Data shows that the ridership started increasing with 1.52 crore in February, 1.72 crore in March and 1.85 crore in April. It slightly dropped in May and June, with 1.74 crore and 1.78 crore riders respectively, following the rise in Covid cases.

The number of women ridership increased from July with 1.99 crore riders. A total of 2.06 crore women availed of the service in August, and ridership reached the pre-Covid mark in September.

Officials, however, said the number of pink passes sold in the last two years would increase with cluster bus ridership.

Further, 36.74 crore women clocked their journey till May, under this scheme.

The free bus travel service for women under the ‘pink ticket’ scheme was one of the Aam Aadmi Party’s key poll promises in the 2020 Assembly elections, and it was implemented in 2019-2020.

The government also said the main aim behind the scheme was to encourage and empower underprivileged women.

The Delhi government reimburses the DTC with Rs 10 for each pink ticket issued to women commuters in DTC and cluster buses. The government has allocated around Rs 250 crore for the scheme.