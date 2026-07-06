Government launches new DTC bus route: See which areas it will connect

The Transport Department also said that the service is expected to particularly benefit travellers heading to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as it offers direct access to interstate buses operating from Kashmere Gate. (Source: Express Archives)

The Delhi government on Sunday introduced a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus route connecting Mori Gate ISBT with Kheri Baba Pul in west Delhi. Officials said that the aim is to improve public transport connectivity for residents of Janakpuri, Vikas Puri, Uttam Nagar, Hastsal and neighbouring areas.

Route 753 Ext has been launched on an experimental basis, officials said. It has established a direct bus link between central Delhi and several densely populated residential localities in west Delhi, while also improving access to the Mori Gate interstate bus terminal.

According to the Transport department, the route starts from Mori Gate Terminal and passes through Kashmere Gate, Red Fort, Delhi Gate, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Naraina, Maya Puri, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Vikas Puri, Hastsal and Shiv Vihar before ending at Kheri Baba Pul.