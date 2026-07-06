Government launches new DTC bus route: See which areas it will connect

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The Delhi government on Sunday introduced a new Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus route connecting Mori Gate ISBT with Kheri Baba Pul in west Delhi. Officials said that the aim is to improve public transport connectivity for residents of Janakpuri, Vikas Puri, Uttam Nagar, Hastsal and neighbouring areas.
Route 753 Ext has been launched on an experimental basis, officials said. It has established a direct bus link between central Delhi and several densely populated residential localities in west Delhi, while also improving access to the Mori Gate interstate bus terminal.
According to the Transport department, the route starts from Mori Gate Terminal and passes through Kashmere Gate, Red Fort, Delhi Gate, Ajmeri Gate, Paharganj, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Naraina, Maya Puri, Janakpuri, Uttam Nagar, Vikas Puri, Hastsal and Shiv Vihar before ending at Kheri Baba Pul.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the route is part of the government’s effort to strengthen Delhi’s public transport network and make commuting easier across the city.
“The newly introduced route will significantly improve accessibility for residents of Janakpuri, Vikas Puri, Hastsal, Shiv Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Hari Nagar and adjoining localities by providing them with a direct and affordable public transport connection to Central Delhi and Mori Gate,” Singh said in a statement.
Officials said the route has been designed to cater to office-goers, students and daily commuters by connecting several residential areas with commercial hubs, Metro stations and major transport interchanges. Besides passing through key arterial roads, it links passengers to Kashmere Gate and Mori Gate ISBT, one of the Capital’s busiest interstate bus terminals.
The Transport Department also said that the service is expected to particularly benefit travellers heading to eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, as it offers direct access to interstate buses operating from Kashmere Gate. It also improves connectivity to the nearby Old Delhi and New Delhi railway stations, reducing the need for multiple changes in transport for long-distance passengers, officials said.
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