DTC bus driver ‘kills’ wife and two kids at Rohini home, commits suicide

The family of the deceased outside the mortuary at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Thursday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

A 31-year-old man allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife and their two children in their sleep. The incident took place at their home in Rohini on Thursday morning, said police.

Dheeraj Yadav, who worked as a contractual bus driver with the DTC, was found dead by his father Maha Singh (70) when he went to wake him up for work. Police said Dheeraj’s wife Arti (28) and children, Hiten (6) and Atharv (3), had injuries on their neck. A kitchen knife was recovered from the spot.

On Thursday afternoon, Singh and other family members gathered at BR Ambedkar Hospital to get the bodies. Singh, a retired Armyman, said: “I am still in shock. Last night, everything was fine. Around 5 am, I went to the second floor of our house to wake him up. I knocked on the door several times but nobody answered. I got scared and climbed on a storage drum and saw Dheeraj hanging. I called my elder son Neeraj, who informed police.”

The family said they didn’t break the door as they were scared that “something big” had happened inside.

Around 5.30-6 am, local police came to the house in Naharpur village and broke the door with a hammer. “Singh told us he saw his son hanging from a ceiling fan. When we opened the door, his children were lying dead on the bed. Both of them had severe injuries on their neck. His wife was lying on the ground with similar injuries. We also recovered a suicide note from the spot,” said a senior police officer.

Police sealed the floor and called a forensic team to collect evidence. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and legal action will be taken, said police.

The family said the couple, who had been married for more than seven years, were having issues for some time. Singh said, “My grandchildren were differently abled — the elder one had speech impairment, while the younger one had a movement disability. There were a lot of fights over this. Since February, Dheeraj had stopped eating with his family and cooked his own food. We tried to help them but they didn’t tell us much about their issues.”

Dheeraj’s brother said he heard the couple fighting hours before the incident. “Arti wanted to go home but Dheeraj didn’t want her to leave. We heard them fighting last night and went to check on them. When we thought the couple stopped fighting, we left after some time,” said Neeraj, who works as an OT assistant at BSA hospital.

Singh’s younger brother Lal Chand also said the couple had been fighting over their children for a long time: “Arti wanted to go back to her maternal home… she took care of the children. We didn’t know the fights would lead to this. They did have a big fight a day earlier but it was resolved. We are all shocked. The children were so young. Everyone in the family was trying to consult a doctor for their treatment.”