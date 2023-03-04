DTC bus crashes into graveyard in Delhi’s Khan Market

A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crashed into a graveyard in Khan Market early on Saturday, officers said. A video being circulated online shows the bus inside the graveyard.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the bus – which was empty as it was yet to begin the day’s service – crashed through the walls of the graveyard, a senior officer said.

DTC bus crashes into boundary wall of graveyard at Khan Market Follow Delhi News Live updates here: https://t.co/yeWNeygyaO pic.twitter.com/qjqw4bE3Pm — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) March 4, 2023

“We have detained the driver of the bus who claims he lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed… We will carry out a mechanical inspection of the vehicle to ascertain the facts,” the officer said.