Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
DTC bus crashes into graveyard in Delhi’s Khan Market

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the bus crashed through the walls of the graveyard, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around 6.30 am (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)
DTC bus crashes into graveyard in Delhi's Khan Market
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus crashed into a graveyard in Khan Market early on Saturday, officers said. A video being circulated online shows the bus inside the graveyard.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the bus – which was empty as it was yet to begin the day’s service – crashed through the walls of the graveyard, a senior officer said.

“We have detained the driver of the bus who claims he lost control of the vehicle after the brakes failed… We will carry out a mechanical inspection of the vehicle to ascertain the facts,” the officer said.

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:11 IST
