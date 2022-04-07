DTC bus catches fire, no casualties

The engine of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire, gutting the vehicle as well as a few shops situated in South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Wednesday. No casualty was reported, said officials.

Police said they received a call a little after 2 pm, and 7-8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The bus was parked on the roadside. A few shops near it were also gutted. Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Southwest), said an inspection team was sent to the spot to conduct an enquiry.

“Bus No 9248 of GPD plying on Route No. 534/39 was burnt today due to smoke from its engine. A fire extinguisher was used to douse the fire, but to no avail. However, no casualty has been reported,” said the DTC in a statement.

“The bus is under police custody. We have not filed any police complaints so far, but the DTC constitutes a committee that examines buses and files a report when fire incidents take place. The committee will analyse the reason for the fire and if it is a fault of the bus manufacturing company, they will reimburse for the damage,” said a senior DTC official requesting anonymity.

Officials said that it was an old bus bought 12 years ago, and was running past its annual maintenance contract(AMC).

In a statement, a spokesperson for bus manufacturer Tata Motors said: “An unfortunate fire incident occurred on one of the CNG buses in New Delhi. However, no one has been injured. While we are unable to comment on specifics due to the investigation, we extend our complete cooperation in identifying the cause. Tata Motors is committed to offering safe and high-quality vehicles for public transport.”