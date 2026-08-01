Woman, 60, run over by DTC bus in Delhi; driver held as family members stage protest

Officers said an investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events with eyewitness statements and other evidence being examined. (File Photo)

A 60-year-old woman died after she was allegedly run over by a DTC bus near the Pooth Kalan bus stand in Outer Delhi on Saturday morning, said police. The incident triggered protests by her family members and locals who briefly blocked a key stretch, demanding the driver’s arrest, and allegedly damaged the bus before police intervened and brought the situation under control, according to officers. The bus driver was later arrested.

Identified as Indira, the deceased is a resident of Sultanpuri.

According to officers, information about the accident was received through a PCR call at Sultanpuri police station around 11.05 am. A police team rushed to Kanjhawala Road near the Pooth Kalan bus stand where Indira was found unconscious beside the rear wheel of a DTC cluster bus operating on Route 114A between Azadpur and Auchandi Border. She was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.