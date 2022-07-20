scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

DSP was set to hang up boots, take up farming

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi, who hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur, had joined the Haryana police as an assistant sub inspector in 1994.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Nuh |
Updated: July 20, 2022 2:23:32 am
At Pachgaon in Tauru; the DSP’s nephews Sunil and Dinesh Bishnoi. (Express Photo)

Surender Singh Bishnoi, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) who was mowed down by a dumper truck during a raid to check illegal mining, had been looking forward to quieter days ahead. He was due to retire from the police force in less than three months, on October 2, and he had been looking forward to settling down in his native village in Hisar, DSP Bishnoi’s relatives told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

At the community health centre in Nuh, where his post-mortem was conducted, his family members remembered him as a dedicated officer. “He worked with a sense of responsibility. He was about to retire in October and often spoke about settling down and doing farming on his ancestral land afterwards. Our family has a farming background. I had spoken to him last night and he had mentioned that he would return home in a couple of days,” said Singh’s nephew, Sunil.

DSP Bishnoi, who hailed from Sarangpur village in Hisar’s Adampur, had joined the Haryana police as an assistant sub inspector in 1994.

He was earlier posted in Kurukshetra and was the nodal officer for emergency response vehicle services (dial 122) in Nuh.

Since June 2020, he had been posted in Tauru.

His relatives said that Singh’s son is pursuing higher studies in Canada and his daughter works at a bank in Bengaluru.

“He was a thorough professional and did not discuss work affairs with his family members. He had a bold personality and was driven by a sense of duty. We hope that the police nab the culprits and strict action is taken against the mining mafia. Otherwise, a wrong message will go out and the morale of the public and police force will be low,” said Dinesh Bishnoi, Singh’s nephew.

Inspector Dharam Singh, who was posted as SHO in Tauru City between April and June this year, had worked closely with DSP Bishnoi. He said, “He had been a part of several such raids in the past. Jaise hi soochna milti thi… fatafat taiyari karte the aur nikal jaate the raid par (the moment he would get an input from an informer about mining, he would immediately head out for a raid).”

