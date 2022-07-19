Police officer killed during raid on illegal mining in Haryana

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 2:20:41 pm
A DSP rank police officer died after being allegedly run over by a dumpster truck during a search operation in connection with illegal mining in Haryana’s Nuh. The incident happened at around 12 pm on Tuesday. DSP Tauru Surender Singh went to Pachgaon along with his gunman and driver after being tipped off about an alleged illegal mining operation in the area.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
