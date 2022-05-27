DSEU to offer skilling courses for Tihar inmates

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has signed an MoU with Tihar Jail to introduce skill-based courses for inmates to support their rehabilitation.

Under this programme, the university will offer different skill-based courses at the prison and award certificates on completion of the courses. It will deploy trainers for these courses for identified groups within the prison.

According to university officials, it is proposed that a detailed assessment of existing skills and market requirements will be conducted before launching the course, to customise these to the needs of the inmates.

Officials, both from the university and the prison administration, stated that the focus of the programme is on long-term rehabilitation and employability of the inmates.

“We see this not just as a skilling programme, but something which also builds agency among the inmates. Through this initiative, we want to give the prisoners a second chance to lead a respectable life upon release. Along with skill development, we shall focus on providing foundational support and emotional-psychological well-being to the inmates for a more holistic learning experience,” said DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra.

“This is the need of the hour and with such a strong institutionalised collaboration, we could aim at long term reform of the prisoners. We can expand this programme to add various skill courses which will lead to immediate employment of inmates upon release. This will give the inmates an opportunity to lead a dignified life,” said Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.

The programme is expected to begin in July.