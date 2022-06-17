DSEU begins second batch of admissions with more programmes and seats

Admissions to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for the academic year 2022-2023 opened on Friday, with the new university expanding its programmes and capacity.

This is the second batch of admissions at the Delhi government university. This time, the number of seats across programmes has increased to 7,573 from last year’s 6,000.

The university is conducting admissions for 15 full-time diploma programmes, 2 part-time diploma programmes, 16 undergraduate programmes and an advanced diploma in Automotive Mechatronics. It is also conducting lateral entry to its BTech programmes and 5 postgraduate programmes.

Four new undergraduate degree courses have been introduced this year: BSc in Optometry, bachelor’s in Library Sciences, a BBA programme in Automotive Retail Management and a BSc in Hospital Management.

Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vora stated that three new campuses will become functional, one in Mayur Vihar, another in Dhirpur, and another in Okhla, taking the total number to 19.

“We, at DSEU, welcome students from all walks of life and assure that no eligible candidate shall be denied admission due to economic and social barriers. More than 500 scholarships have been provided to students in the last year and likewise, the university shall ensure more scholarships for students looking to join this year. In addition to this, special scholarships for women candidates are also being introduced, to reduce the gender gap in higher education.” said Vora.

While the university has not yet notified a final date for registrations, the Common Entrance Test for diploma courses will be held on July 10.

Speaking about the first batch which was admitted last year, Vora said, “To ensure an enhanced hands-on-learning experience for all the students and facilitate their introduction to the industry in their domain, we have had more than 120 industry integrated activities, around 50 industry talks/seminars and more than 20 industry visits for the students.”