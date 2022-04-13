DSEU launches fully-funded residential software programming course for women

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has launched a fully-funded residential course in software programming for women. The programme is a 20-month advanced diploma course that has been launched with the first batch of 80 students from DSEU’s Dwarka Campus.

It is being offered by NavGurukul Foundation for Social Welfare and among the stated aims of the programme is “to ensure 100% placement for young girls in coding through DSEU”.

“We are in the 21st century surrounded by technology where google answers all our questions in mere seconds and yet we are to spend 14 years in the formal education system. Those 14 years tell us what you can and cannot study. With this program in coding and programming, the effort is to challenge these notions by encouraging students with strong logic to pursue a career in a tech world,” said Atishi, Kalkaji MLA and chairperson of the Standing Committee on Education, during the inauguration of the programme.

She added, “More importantly, this program is challenging the patriarchal gender norms for education by offering the program only to girls and trans women. This is our chance to take this hands-on learning opportunity and make this program aspirational for more girls with similar interests.”

Speaking to the gathering at the inauguration, DSEU vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra said, “Our education is the only thing that stays with us throughout. Education is what builds our personality, and helps us grow in our personal and professional lives. At this time, you have made a choice, a choice to be a student in a course in a perceived male-dominated industry. My advice to you is to remember that it is not your gender but the skills that will help you.”