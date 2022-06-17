scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 17, 2022
Must Read

Delhi: DSEU begins admissions for 2022-23 academic year

The number of seats available has increased by nearly 1,500 to 7,571. Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University V-C Neharika Vora said two DSEU campuses will become functional soon – in Mayur Vihar and Dhirpur.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 12:06:24 pm
The DSEU was established in August 2020 by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education. (File)

Admissions to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for the academic year 2022-2023 opened on Friday. This is the second batch of admissions at the Delhi government University.

This time, the number of seats across programmes has increased to 7,571 from 6,000. Some new undergraduate degree courses have been introduced, including BSc Optometry, Bachelor in Library Sciences, a three-year programme in automotive retail management and a BBA in Hospital Management.

Also Read |Over 1,600 job offers made in DSEU’s first placement fair

Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vora also stated that two new campuses of the university will become functional – one in Mayur Vihar and the other in Dhirpur – taking the total number of campuses to 17. “Last year, we had given more than 500 scholarships. This year, we plan on giving more than 700 with special focus on girls who join our university. We want to encourage girls to join technical courses and join the workforce,” said Vora.

While the university has not yet notified a final date for registrations, the Common Entrance Test for diploma courses will be held on July 10.

Best of Express Premium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJPremium
Prayagraj demolition falls foul of Allahabad HC order, says former CJ
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...Premium
Behind Agnipath scheme protest: Temporary stint, no pension or health ben...
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...Premium
Explained: 2 years after Galwan clash, where India-China relations stand ...
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should doPremium
Fed rate hike: Likely impact on India, and what investors should do
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

Earlier this week, over 1,600 job offers were made during the first job and placement fair organised by the DSEU, officials said. The three-day job fair for graduating students was held by the university at its 13 campuses and saw the participation of 26 companies.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement