Delhi: DSEU begins admissions for 2022-23 academic year

Admissions to the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) for the academic year 2022-2023 opened on Friday. This is the second batch of admissions at the Delhi government University.

This time, the number of seats across programmes has increased to 7,571 from 6,000. Some new undergraduate degree courses have been introduced, including BSc Optometry, Bachelor in Library Sciences, a three-year programme in automotive retail management and a BBA in Hospital Management.

Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vora also stated that two new campuses of the university will become functional – one in Mayur Vihar and the other in Dhirpur – taking the total number of campuses to 17. “Last year, we had given more than 500 scholarships. This year, we plan on giving more than 700 with special focus on girls who join our university. We want to encourage girls to join technical courses and join the workforce,” said Vora.

While the university has not yet notified a final date for registrations, the Common Entrance Test for diploma courses will be held on July 10.

Earlier this week, over 1,600 job offers were made during the first job and placement fair organised by the DSEU, officials said. The three-day job fair for graduating students was held by the university at its 13 campuses and saw the participation of 26 companies.