Dry weather in Delhi for next 4 days, mercury to reach 41 degrees: IMD

The average rainfall expected in the month of June in Delhi is 82.2 mm against which it has received 21mm so far this month. (PTI/File)

Temperature is likely to rise in the coming days as dry weather is forecast to persist till the weekend in Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Strong winds of about 30 kmph speed are likely during the day time till Friday and the maximum temperature will be around 41 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature may also rise to 30 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, as per the IMD.

The national capital may see some relief over the weekend as light rain is forecast from Saturday to Monday, and maximum temperature may fall to 34 degrees by Monday.

The capital has also not recorded any heatwave days this season and the normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 40.2 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Tuesday morning with a reading of 192, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It is forecast to deteriorate to the poor category on Wednesday and Thursday as strong surface winds are favourable for transporting dust, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.