Dry spell likely to persist over Delhi until Saturday: IMD

A dry spell over Delhi is likely to persist with no rainfall on Friday and Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius are likely on Friday, said IMD. While the minimum temperature is likely to be 25 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 68 per cent.

There is a possibility of rainfall from August 29 to September 2, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast. Light rainfall is on the cards from August 29 to August 31. Thunderstorms are likely on September 1 and 2.

Delhi has witnessed deficit rainfall in the month of August so far, having received 143.7 mm against a normal of 190.9 mm. In terms of cumulative figures for the monsoon season, however, the capital has received rainfall of around 14 per cent above the normal figures. From June 1 to August 26, Delhi received 512.1 mm while the normal is 448.5 mm.

The IMD’s extended-range forecast suggests that subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest India till August 28, and increase thereafter with “light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall” over parts of northwest India. From September 2-8, an increase in rainfall activity is possible over northwest India.

The IMD attributes the weak monsoon spell over northwest India for the past few days to the position of the monsoon trough, which has been lying near the foothills of the Himalayas. The trough, a feature of monsoon circulation, is an elongated low-pressure area that extends from the northwest parts of the country to the Bay of Bengal. The western end of the trough is likely to shift southwards from Aug 28 onwards.