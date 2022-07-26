scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

Amid allegations of corruption and impropriety in the implementation of the new liquor policy in Delhi, which has set off a war of words between the L-G and the AAP government, the excise department has been dealing with a larger problem that could impact revenue collection.

Written by Mallica Joshi , Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 1:47:00 am
Between June 5 and July 18, 176 liquor vends in Delhi shut down and nine out of 32 zones were left unserved, with no shops operating in these areas. (File Photo)

An exodus of liquor vendors from nine zones in the city has led to the shutting down of 176 liquor shops in the national capital between June and July this year.

Amid allegations of corruption and impropriety in the implementation of the new liquor policy in Delhi, which has set off a war of words between the L-G and the AAP government, the excise department has been dealing with a larger problem that could impact revenue collection.

Also Read |Excise policy row: Sisodia in line of fire as L-G calls for probe by CBI

Between June 5 and July 18, 176 liquor vends in Delhi shut down and nine out of 32 zones were left unserved, with no shops operating in these areas. These include Safdarjung Enclave, Vikaspuri, Inderpuri, Rajouri Garden, parts of Mayur Vihar, Preet Vihar, Andrews Ganj and Kalkaji.

The new excise policy was introduced in Delhi in November last year. It made sweeping changes to the nature and functioning of liquor trade in the city. The government exited the customer-end of the trade entirely, shutting all government-run liquor vends, and sale of liquor since then has been handed over exclusively to private players. Before the policy was implemented, there were 849 liquor shops in the city.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the PresidentPremium
Ram Nath Kovind: The promise, and the President
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...

The BJP had staged protests and started campaigns against the government, claiming that the new policy facilitated the opening of many more new liquor shops in the city, and that it wanted to promote alcoholism. On the ground, however, the number of active shops never went past around 650, well below the number that was open before the policy came into effect.

Also Read |Why charges against Sisodia may strike AAP where it hurts most

The reasons, experts say, are many. Several shops opened in non-conforming areas such as near schools or places of worship and faced protests from residents. They were eventually forced to shut down. In some cases, new shops opened in an area where there was no demand. The third reason was that despite the policy stating that vendors would be free to offer discounts as they liked, the government clamped down on offers, especially ‘buy one-get one’ schemes that vendors started after the matter went to court.

“All this resulted in a situation where the amount spent by the vendor in getting the licence was higher than the sale, with no foreseeable improvement in coming months. As a result, many players completely exited the business, leaving several zones unserved. This also meant that sales from these areas dropped and there was a general pessimism in the market, which is persisting,” a senior government official said.

Read in Explained |Explained: Meant to boost revenue, Delhi’s new liquor policy ran into trouble from early on

Another official said: “Delhi is a finance surplus state. The liquor policy was expected to make that position more secure. However, we are in a situation where we can’t even keep liquor vends open. This is worrying.”

Meanwhile, the L-G office said it has received complaints from a group of lawyers alleging cartelisation in liquor trade and of the alleged involvement of blacklisted firms in retail. L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to look into complaints and submit a report within two weeks. The L-G has asked the CS to submit the report to CM Arvind Kejriwal too.

More from Delhi

The Delhi government spokesperson, when reached for a comment, said, “We welcome any enquiry or investigation. We know there’s no truth to the claims. Delhi government will continue working for the welfare of the public unhindered.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

After PM tip, Tejashwi pulls jeep, plays cricket to shape up, gain political weight

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

President's oath-taking: Oppn alleges protocol violation in seat for Kharge; baseless, says govt

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Lovlina Borgohain says mentally harassed ahead of CWG, sports ministry asks IOC to act

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Explained: What became of the 'Arab Spring'?

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

Action sought against Ranveer Singh over his ‘obscene’ photos

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

'Brothel' row: Militant-turned-BJP leader who is on the run noted Garo Hills face

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

You can now subscribe to The Indian Express to access all our journalism

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement