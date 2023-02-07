‘Drunk’ man held for ramming car into barricade, ACP vehicle in Gurgaon

A man was arrested for allegedly ramming his car into a barricade and a police vehicle after he was signalled to stop by police during a drive to check drunken driving violations in Gurgaon on Sunday night. Police said the accused, who has a private job, was inebriated at the time of the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place on the road towards Civil Lines near the 32nd milestone on Sunday night. In the police complaint, a police officer said that a team of at least five police officers was stationed at the spot and a barricade had been set up to inspect vehicles for drunken driving violations.

“A car was spotted coming towards the barricade at a high speed. A police constable signalled the car driver to stop, but the car driver instead accelerated and rammed the car directly into the barricade. One constable jumped out of the way and survived injuries. The car then went to hit the back of ACP’s traffic police car, which was stationed near the spot… The accused car driver was arrested and sent to judicial custody,” said a police officer.

Police claimed the accused car driver was drunk at the time of the incident and rammed his car into the barricade to avoid being caught for a drunken driving charge.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) of Indian Penal Code at Civil Lines police station, said police.