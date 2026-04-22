Ibuprofen, azithromycin: How unlicensed East Delhi pharmacy was busted selling medicines

Investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the medicines and identify others involved. (An AI-generated sequential image/Gemini)

The Delhi government’s Drugs Control Department busted an illegal medicine sale operation in East Delhi’s Shahdara, officials said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, drug inspectors conducted a raid on April 20 at a shop in Rashid Market in Khureji village. The premises were found to be operating without a valid licence and allegedly selling medicines in violation of rules.

Officials said commonly used drugs, including antibiotics such as amoxicillin, azithromycin, cephalexin and ciprofloxacin, as well as painkillers like ibuprofen, were seized during the raid. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

A senior health department official clarified that the case does not involve fake medicines, but an unlicensed pharmacy. “We have collected samples for testing. The main issue is that the shop’s licence had already been cancelled earlier,” the official said.