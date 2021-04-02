Drugs case accused forged documents to seek interim bail, Delhi High Court orders FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed the Crime Branch to register an FIR and proceed in accordance with the law, after forged and fabricated medical documents were placed before it in a plea seeking urgent interim bail of an accused in a drugs case. The accused had sought bail on the ground that his mother required an immediate surgery.

The court on January 15 had ordered the DCP, Crime Branch, to probe the matter. Inquiry revealed that the documents were sent by accused Haider Bashir War’s father to the lawyers representing him in the case, as per the Crime Branch.

While declining interim bail to the accused, Justice Mukta Gupta in an order passed on March 26 directed the Crime Branch to register an FIR based on the inquiry conducted so far.

In the bail plea filed in September 2020 through his father, the accused filed a medical certificate from a Srinagar-based doctor certifying that his mother was suffering from coronary heart disease since the last four years and needed immediate surgery within seven days.

It was also stated in the petition that husband of the patient is not physically fit to look after her during the period of surgery and the accused, who is their only son, is at Rohini Jail.

However, police, in the very first hearing last September, had told the court that the hospital from which the medical prescription was supposedly issued told it that there is no doctor with them by the name of the person who has signed it.

Hospital authorities also told the Crime Branch that the accused’s mother was not seen by any doctor on June 16, 2020, as per their records. The Kothi Bagh police station in Srinagar also told the Crime Branch that no private clinic of the doctor was found in the city.

War (28) and two other residents of North Kashmir were arrested in June 2019 in Alipur after they were found to be in possession of nearly 30,000 cough syrup bottles, including codeine – which is a contraband – in a truck.

War had argued before the court that he was a helper on the truck and the consignment was only bottles of cough syrup purchased from certain wholesalers in Uttar Pradesh that was being carried to Jammu and Kashmir. However, police argued that the consignment was being transported from Delhi to J&K for illicit purposes.