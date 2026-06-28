Drug syndicate running from Delhi houses busted, 4 of family arrested

Three sisters and their brother were allegedly running a racket to illegally sell psychotropic tablets and intoxicating injections — such Avil that is used to treat allergy, and Naloxone, known for being a strong painkiller – in different parts of North West Delhi. In a series of raids, the alleged operation running out of small houses in the congested lanes of Jahangirpuri was uncovered, which led to the arrest of four siblings, police said on Saturday. Overall, police recovered 1,300 prohibited psychotropic tablets weighing 268 grams, 735 Avil injections, 2,532 needles and syringes, ₹22.02 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth around ₹35 lakh and silver articles valued at about ₹6.2 lakh.Overall, police recovered 1,300 prohibited psychotropic tablets weighing 268 grams, 735 Avil injections, 2,532 needles and syringes, Rs 22.02 lakh in cash, gold jewellery worth around Rs 35 lakh and silver articles valued at about ₹6.2 lakh.

The accused have been identified as Paro (28), Usha (25), Kanta (35) and their brother Amit (30). DCP Akanksha Yadav said, “A raid was conducted at a house in D-Block, which led to the recovery of 1,300 Addnok-N tablets containing Buprenorphine and Naloxone, 310 Avil injections with 652 syringe needles and cash worth ₹1.25 lakh. The three sisters were arrested from the spot.” The trio told police that they came in touch with a man named Sachin, who is allegedly associated with an organised network that supplies these drugs in the Capital.

Subsequent searches based on their disclosure resulted in the recovery of another 400 Avil injections from another house, 1,880 syringe needles and Rs 63,000 cash from another premises allegedly used for storing contraband by the absconding associate. Police were then told about Amit, who was also hoarding supplies at another house nearby. “During a fourth raid at the residence of Amit, police recovered cash amounting to Rs 20.14 lakh, gold jewellery weighing 241 grams, silver ornaments weighing 2.4 kg and documents relating to 11 flats owned by Paro, each valued at approximately Rs 12-15 lakh. A brand-new TVS N-Torq scooter registered in Amit’s name was also seized as suspected proceeds of crime,” said DCP Yadav.

Police said they are now trying to apprehend Sachin, also called ‘Chanakya’ by his associates, to trace the source of supply, identify the financial trail and arrest other members of the syndicate. Further investigation is in progress.