How a drug drop in Rohini led Delhi Police to heroin worth Rs 50 crores in Lucknow

Heroin worth around Rs 50 crore was seized on Sunday from a drug manufacturing unit in Lucknow, which the supply chain led Delhi Police to after it intercepted a drug delivery in Delhi’s Rohini on September 16.

On the night of September 16, a team of police from Rohini’s Special Staff division had stopped a white SUV in Sector 32 of the Begumpur area. In the car was 58-year-old Laxman Hooda who was carrying 300 grams of heroin to deliver to a client, said police.

Officers said that they had received a tip-off about this delivery and were waiting there for Hooda.

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“300 grams of Heroin and ₹3 lakh cash were recovered from his Grand Vitara car, which was also seized,” said DCP Shashank Jaiswal.