How a drug drop in Rohini led Delhi Police to heroin worth Rs 50 crores in Lucknow

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Heroin worth around Rs 50 crore was seized on Sunday from a drug manufacturing unit in Lucknow, which the supply chain led Delhi Police to after it intercepted a drug delivery in Delhi’s Rohini on September 16.
On the night of September 16, a team of police from Rohini’s Special Staff division had stopped a white SUV in Sector 32 of the Begumpur area. In the car was 58-year-old Laxman Hooda who was carrying 300 grams of heroin to deliver to a client, said police.
Officers said that they had received a tip-off about this delivery and were waiting there for Hooda.
“300 grams of Heroin and ₹3 lakh cash were recovered from his Grand Vitara car, which was also seized,” said DCP Shashank Jaiswal.
According to police, Hooda told them about his supplier, a resident of Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar named Anil, alias Bhola, who was on the run. Police traced him to Haryana’s Sonipat and arrested him there, seizing yet another 500 gram package of heroin from him.
Then, police said, Anil told them that he was getting his supply from a man he identified as Bablu from Lucknow. It took police another 15 days to zero in on the identity and location of this supplier. When they found him, they also found over 6 kg of heroin.
“On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, on 04.10.2026, a raid was conducted at a heroin manufacturing facility in Sita Colony, Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and Bablu, was apprehended. During the raid, 6.275 Kg of freshly manufactured heroin was recovered,” said DCP Jaiswal.
This quantity of heroin, police said, is valued at about Rs. 50 crores in the international market. Inside the Sita Colony house, a whole cache of drug mixing supplies was found: 2.504 kg Sodium, 787 grams Acetic Anhydride, one tub, gas cylinder, mixer grinder, utensils, polythene, an electronic weighing machine, and a wooden basket.
Police said that Bablu told them during interrogation that all the supplies had come from Bareilly, from a man he identified as Ruksar Ali.
“Ruksar Ali @ Raju, the main source supplier/owner of the manufacturing facility, was traced and apprehended from Bareilly, UP after a prolonged and intensive pursuit of 120 km,” said DCP Jaiswal.
This was the second big heroin bust in Rohini this year.
In April, the cops apprehended a family-run heroin operation in Rohini, which led them, again, to Bareilly and other parts of UP, leading to the recovery of a batch worth Rs. 16 crores. The source of this was traced to Manipur, where two men were allegedly procuring opium poppy—from which heroin is extracted—-from a woman in the Indo-Myanmar border.
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