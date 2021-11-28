Drug de-addiction drive: Delhi police helps admit 20 people to rehab

In the last month, more than 12 persons were arrested with illicit drugs and 18 were arrested under the COTPA Act. (Representational)

In a bid to help drug addicts and create awareness about illicit drugs, the Northwest district of the Delhi Police helped admit almost 20 people to rehabilitation centres. The drug de-addiction drive was started two months ago and repeat offenders who were often caught with drugs and booked under the NDPS Act were identified and counselled.

The operation, mainly conducted in the Jahangirpuri area, was headed by the Station House Officer. The officer said, “We found that many of these offenders are young boys from financially weaker backgrounds. They wanted to work and felt bad about being judged for being an addict, but weren’t able to leave drugs. We asked them to stay at rehab centres for a few months. Two months later, three of them have been discharged. Several others are undergoing therapy. We are seeing a change in people.”

In the last month, more than 12 persons were arrested with illicit drugs and 18 were arrested under the COTPA Act. Over 430 people have been booked under sections of the COTPA Act this year.

Usha Rangnani, DCP (Northwest), said, “We wanted to work towards a drug-free society. When we analysed our district, we found there aren’t many gangs operating here. However, there are many individuals who are peddling and consuming drugs. We started with awareness drives and invited college students and NGOs to hold nukkad nataks.”

The 20 men who were identified in this process were counselled by police and sent to rehab centres.

Rangnani said her team has been working with rehab and skill training centres to create awareness, provide medical help, and jobs to the youth. “We are now helping them get jobs and work in the area. People started to approach us for help. More than 20 people are undergoing treatment in our district,” she said.