scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

Rs 100-cr drug bust case: HC grants bail to two accused over prolonged trial

Justice Yogesh Khanna said that out of 26 witnesses, the prosecution has examined only 14 till date “in a span of eight years” during the trial.

The Delhi High Court released two of the accused persons on bail on account of a protracted trial. (File photo)

More than eight years after Delhi Police’s Special Cell claimed to have busted an international drug racket with the recovery of drugs valued at Rs 100 crore, the Delhi High Court released two of the accused persons on bail on account of a protracted trial.

Justice Yogesh Khanna said that out of 26 witnesses, the prosecution has examined only 14 till date “in a span of eight years” during the trial. Both the accused are suffering trial under sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act which entail minimum punishment of 10 years with a fine, noted the court.

“Admittedly, Abdul Sattar and Noushad Abdul Rahiman are in custody since May 24, 2014, and ten witnesses are yet to be examined, hence, considering the law laid down, as above, I admit both the petitioners on bail on their executing a personal bond of Rs 1.00 lac each with one surety each of like amount to the satisfaction of the learned Trial Court,” said Justice Khanna in the order.

Also Read |Finnish PM takes drugs test after party video causes stir

Seeking bail in the case, the accused had argued that the delay in trial violates their right under Article 21 of the Constitution and referred to various Supreme Court judgments where bail has been granted to the accused despite having allegedly been in possession of commercial quantities.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...Premium
‘Bridgerton’ season 2 star Charithra Chandran on why she may ...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...Premium
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...

Sattar and Rahiman were arrested by police in May 2014, allegedly on separate dates. Contraband of 30 kg was recovered in the case from different accused including Sattar and Rahiman. Justice Khanna in the order said, “Admittedly, 10 kg of Heroin and 3 kg of Methamphetamine was recovered from Noushad Abdul Rahiman and 500 gm of Heroin was recovered from Abdul Sattar.”

More from Delhi

The Special Cell in 2014 had said the accused were involved in mass trafficking of high-value narcotics across Kuwait, Dubai, Pakistan, Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka and estimated the value of the 30 kg contraband at Rs 100 crore in the international market.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 07:57:30 pm
Next Story

Rs 70,000 for police job: Gang of four fake cops arrested in Bihar

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

4

TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
How Serena Williams dominated tennis and transformed it
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Government blocks YouTube channels: I&B ministry's take-down procedur...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Mumbai's iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, ...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
Explained: Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Beng...
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
His stock down in BJP, Dilip Ghosh subject of TMC rumours again
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
AAP in the CBI crosshairs: Delhi ministers face a slew of agency probes s...
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
Ashutosh Varshney writes

National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned
Explained

Mumbai's double decker buses — why they were phased out, why they have returned

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?
Explained

Who was Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India who partitioned Bengal in 1905?

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half
US study

Early metformin use may cut Covid hospitalisation, death risk by half

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Attack on Rushdie 'terrible, sad', says ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India
ICYMI

Why a majority of Muslims chose to stay back in a ‘secular’ India

Premium
Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Sunak takes time out of campaign for temple visit on Janmashtami

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement