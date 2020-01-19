Dropped from AAP list, sitting MLA joins Congress, slams party over ticket distribution

Adarsh Shastri (centre) has been fielded by Congress from Dwarka constituency Adarsh Shastri (centre) has been fielded by Congress from Dwarka constituency

After being dropped by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the candidate list for the Delhi Assembly polls, the sitting MLA from Dwarka and grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri, Adarsh Shastri, joined the Congress Saturday.

Slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for “belittling the self-respect of AAP MLAs”, Shastri claimed that he changed his opinion about AAP after it “sold tickets to two Rajya Sabha MPs”, instead of giving them to committed AAP volunteers.

“There was corruption in the AAP’s ticket distribution for the MCD elections,” he claimed.

Shastri reportedly quit AAP after it denied him a ticket to seek re-election from the Dwarka constituency. He has now been fielded by the Congress from the same seat.

Previously, he held the posts of national spokesperson and co-convener of overseas affairs cell of AAP. Shastri had won the Dwarka seat with 59.08% votes in 2015.

Vinay Kumar Mishra, son of former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra and who had joined AAP on Monday, has been given the ticket to contest from Dwarka.

Welcoming Shastri into the Congress fold, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that it was a “ghar wapsi” for the leader.

Taking aim at AAP, Shastri accused CM Kejriwal of flouting all democratic norms to “sell” tickets. He alleged that the AAP government in Delhi has failed on all fronts by indulging in corruption and being indifferent towards the people of Delhi.

AAP did not respond to the allegations made by Shastri.

