Droplets of relief in Delhi, too much to handle for Gurgaon

Monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by Friday evening, officials at the India Meteorological Department said. Delhi, which was undergoing a dry spell for the past two weeks, finally saw light rain Thursday.

According to IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, the monsoon wind system is inching towards Delhi and rains on Thursday were brought in by easterly winds linked to monsoon.

IMD’s official said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of monsoon into parts of Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, UP, Haryana and Delhi in 24 hours.

While the city is expected to see moderate rain Friday, only light rain or a drizzle is expected Saturday and Sunday.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The minimum was 31.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

“Heavy rain in Delhi is expected only in the second half of the month…,” said an IMD official. Despite light rain Thursday, Delhi’s rain deficit was 91%.

Heavy rain in Gurgaon

Even though a downpour gave Delhi a miss, heavy rain lashed Gurgaon, which saw waterlogging in several parts of the city. Gurgaon received 82 mm of rain throughout the day, of which most was received in a one-hour window in the afternoon. Traffic police personnel were deployed across the city to facilitate movement of vehicles.

While Gurgaon saw 82 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 5 pm, Manesar, Farrukhnagar and Sohna saw 40 mm, 15mm, and 25 mm of rain respectively.

The areas in Gurgaon that were waterlogged included the stretch between Subhash Chowk and South City, Hero Honda Chowk and Himgiri Chowk, Sector 37 junction and Kadipur Chowk. With the heaviest rainfall occurring prior to peak hours, between 1.50 pm and 3 pm, no major traffic jams were reported. There was, however, slow traffic movement in some parts of the city, including on Sohna Road.

“There was waterlogging in some parts… but police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth traffic movement…,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Officials from the district administration added that portable motor pumps, attached to vehicles, will be placed at points found to be vulnerable Thursday, in order to prevent waterlogging in the future.

There was brief congestion in some places but that was also cleared up quickly Pataudi, however, saw no rainfall at all.