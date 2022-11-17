scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Drop in minimum temperature, misty mornings on the forecast for Delhi

With a western disturbance affecting parts of Northwest India, light to moderate snowfall or rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on November 19, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh from November 18 to 20

The minimum temperature in Delhi is set to drop further over the next two days, according to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature recorded early Thursday was 11.3 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year. It is likely to drop to around 9 degrees Celsius by November 19.

Misty mornings are also on the forecast for Delhi over the next six days, and the maximum temperature is likely to be around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 27.5 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal.

With a western disturbance affecting parts of Northwest India, light to moderate snowfall or rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh on November 19, and Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh from November 18 to 20.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday morning with a 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 254 at 9 am. Most monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ categories on Thursday morning, while a single station in Dwarka recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category.

The air quality in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Greater Noida had improved to be in the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning. Noida recorded an AQI of 198.

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. It is likely to deteriorate, but will remain in the ‘very poor’ category over the weekend.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi remained low on Wednesday, at around 4 per cent, close to the 3 per cent recorded the previous day, according to an update from the SAFAR forecasting system. On Wednesday, Punjab recorded 1358 paddy residue burning-related fire events, while Haryana recorded 84, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute shows.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:10:02 am
