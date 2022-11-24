In wedding season, drones and bursting of crackers banned within 3 km radius of Air Force Station in Gurgaon

Gurgaon deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Wednesday banned the use of drones for photography and the bursting of crackers during wedding ceremonies within a three-kilometre radius of the Air Force Station on Old Delhi-Gurgaon road. The DC issued the orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

In the order, the DC stated that the chief administrative officer of Air Force Station, Gurgaon, in a letter earlier this month had intimated that the explosive depot was surrounded by banquet halls and during the marriage season, marriage/banquet halls were being booked for ceremonies. There were no restrictions in place to avoid bursting of crackers and use of drones for photography, the officer had intimated the DC.

“Hence, this growing trend of flying of drones by these marriage halls situated on Old Delhi-Gurgaon road and Sheetla Mata road is a potential threat to national interest which needs to be curbed urgently,” the letter stated.

The order said that as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Drone Rules, 2021, an area of 3 km from the perimeter of Indian Air Force bases is prohibited for drone operations.

“…I am satisfied that directions under section 144 CrPC are necessary to impose on the use of drone for photography and bursting of crackers during marriage ceremony in 3 kms radius from perimeter of 54 Air Stores Park, Air Force Station, Gurgaon,” the order said.

The DC said that the Gurgaon police commissioner would be responsible for compliance with the orders and any person found guilty of the violation of the orders shall be prosecuted and punished as per law under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC)

On October 10, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) banned in the district the manufacture, sale and use of all firecrackers, except for green crackers.