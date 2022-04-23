Drones, Aman Committees: After Jahangirpuri, police campaign across capital to keep the peace

After communal violence broke out in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, police in districts across the national capital have ramped up patrolling, along with using drones for surveillance and holding frequent Aman (peace) Committee meetings.

Two drones have been deployed for surveillance in the Central district, said DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan. “Drones have been deployed in mixed populations areas to extend our surveillance – one is the Jama Masjid-Chandni Mahal stretch and the other is Hauz Qazi. We deploy police force in the evening, foot patrolling, area dominance… we have police presence on roads. We have intensified these drives, and maximum police presence is ensured. Aman Committee meetings are being held nearly every day, at the police station level or the sub-division level, asking residents not to indulge in rumour-mongering and not share anything that is not verified,” she said.

While Aman Committee meetings and deployment of drones are typically not frequent, the incident in Jahangirpuri has prompted intensified measures, the DCP added.

“We have deployed two drones for now, and we may extend its use. We can watch movement from one place with the drones, so when people gather in one place, we will know,” she said. These exercises are likely to continue till Eid and then a call will be taken on whether they should continue, she added.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that in areas around Lohri Gate, Sarai Rohilla and Sadar Bazaar, patrolling has been intensified, and Aman Committee meetings are being held here too. Police have increased visibility in the evening, he said. WhatsApp groups have been activated at the residents’ welfare association and market welfare association levels to check rumour-mongering, he said.

“Messages have been circulated asking people not to spread rumours, verify information, and keep police officers in the loop,” he added.

While DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said Aman Committee meetings and area domination exercises are being carried out, DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said traditional steps like patrolling are being taken.

“The area has been affected by riots in the past. Border-checking is being done on the UP side. The Nagrik Bhaichara Samithi, which has seven members from the area under each thana, is functioning at the district level,” Sain said.